Car crashes into power pole, flees scene

Officials are working to clean up a downed power pole just south of the Interstate 680 on-ramp

Ohio Edison crews and Youngstown police are working to clean up a downed power pole just south of the Interstate 680 on-ramp.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If your daily drive runs onto South Avenue, just north of Boardman, you might want to plan leaving your house a little early this morning.

Right now, part of the southbound lane is partially blocked off, but drivers can still get around.

Police say a driver crashed into the pole and fled the scene; they are not sure how long it will take to clean up the area.

