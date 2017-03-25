Frances K. (Cronkshaw) Lingo Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Frances K. (Cronkshaw) Lingo, 81, passed away on Saturday afternoon, March 25, 2016 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Frances was born on December 17, 1935 in South Kingston, Rhode Island, a daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Murney) Cronkshaw.

She was a 1953 graduate of South Kingston High School and continued her education at Johnson and Wales Business College in Providence, Rhode Island, graduating with Honors in the secretarial program.

She found employment at the University of Rhode Island working as the Dean’s secretary.

She met her husband James Brawdy Lingo, Sr. while he was on the Navy Base in Rhode Island and got married on July 31, 1955 and started their family together.

After she got married, she moved to the Mineral Ridge area with her family and was a proud home maker, taking care of her two children, Cynthia and James Lingo, Jr.

She was a member of the Happy Chatter Club, where she would gather together with the club to play cards, do crafts, go to movies and put on special holiday programs for the children of the club members.

Frances will be deeply missed by her children, Cynthia Lingo of Niles, Ohio and James Lingo, Jr. of Berlin Center, Ohio; her former daughter-in-law, Pamela Lingo; four grandchildren, James (Alexa) Lingo, Christopher (Jaime) Muir, Justin (Josa) Muir and Jason Pringle; three great-grandchildren, Christopher Muir, Jr., Brooklyn Olivia Frances Muir and Cole William Muir; her brothers, Everett James Cronkshaw of Berlin Center, Ohio and Thomas (Meg Crews) Murney Cronkshaw of Fort Ogden, Florida.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Lingo, Sr. who passed away on January 23, 2003 and her grandson, Jeff Ryan Pringle who passed away in 1990.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Mineral Ridge Chapel located at 1350 Canfield Niles Road in Mineral Ridge.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery in Weathersfield Township, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and her grandson.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



