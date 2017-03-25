Helen Marie (Baird) Perrine Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Helen Marie (Baird) Perrine, 90, passed away at home on March 25, 2017.

She was born in Ellsworth, Ohio on March 8, 1927, daughter to the late Lewis and Ada (Feisley) Baird.

Helen was a Canfield High School graduate and went on to start and help run the family business, Baird Brothers. She was the secretary of corporation for the company which for the past 49 years has been manufacturing and retailing high quality hardwoods.

Helen was a member of Canfield Methodist Church and the Ellsworth VFW.

She enjoyed working outside, doing yard work, gardening and planting flowers.

She will always be remembered for her kind and generous heart.

Left to cherish Helen’s memory is her daughter, Carol (Robert) Workman; her granddaughter, Teresa; and her brother, Paul (Charlene) Baird.

In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 40 years, Cleon Clarence Perrine, who passed away in 1986. She is also predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Howard and Richard Baird.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 29 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 N. Broad St., where funeral services will take place on Wednesday, March 29, at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Canfield Village Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



