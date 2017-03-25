Hope for Recovery covers all aspects of drug addiction

A meeting at Kent State Trumbull gave people more information on the science of addiction and the legal perspective

By Published: Updated:
Just this month, there have been over 106 overdoses and 16 deaths in Trumbull County. Saturday, a meeting was held at Kent State Trumbull to give people more information on the science of addiction and the legal perspective.


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just this month, there have been over 106 overdoses and 16 deaths in Trumbull County.

Saturday, a meeting was held at Kent State Trumbull to give people more information on the science of addiction and the legal perspective.

“Our goal when we planned this event was to let those family members know that they’re not alone,” said Bonnie Wilson, chairperson of Hope for Recovery. “And that there are others that are walking and have walked where they are.”

Wilson says her daughter has been battling a heroin addiction for 20 years now. That’s why she took it upon herself to reach out to the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board four years ago.

“I said we need to do something for the parents who are dealing with this,” Wilson said. “We need to let them know that they’re not alone in this journey, or in this struggle.”

Ted St. John also shared his story of recovery. He has been clean for eight years.

He said his addiction had a serious affect on his loved ones.

“There were many times over the years where they felt hopeless, powerless,” St. John said. “They’ve gone through that with me — and they’re here with me.”

Saturday’s meeting also talked about the legal part of the epidemic — especially when it comes to public housing and having guests at your home.

“You have guests who come there,” Attorney Rob Kokor said. “You could have children that may find drugs.”

“This problem affects families, the legal system, the criminal justice system [and] the child welfare system,” said Lauren Thorp, director of Hope for Recovery. “It is not just isolated to the individual with the addiction.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s