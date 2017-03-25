Hope for Recovery covers all aspects of drug addiction



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just this month, there have been over 106 overdoses and 16 deaths in Trumbull County.

Saturday, a meeting was held at Kent State Trumbull to give people more information on the science of addiction and the legal perspective.

“Our goal when we planned this event was to let those family members know that they’re not alone,” said Bonnie Wilson, chairperson of Hope for Recovery. “And that there are others that are walking and have walked where they are.”

Wilson says her daughter has been battling a heroin addiction for 20 years now. That’s why she took it upon herself to reach out to the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board four years ago.

“I said we need to do something for the parents who are dealing with this,” Wilson said. “We need to let them know that they’re not alone in this journey, or in this struggle.”

Ted St. John also shared his story of recovery. He has been clean for eight years.

He said his addiction had a serious affect on his loved ones.

“There were many times over the years where they felt hopeless, powerless,” St. John said. “They’ve gone through that with me — and they’re here with me.”

Saturday’s meeting also talked about the legal part of the epidemic — especially when it comes to public housing and having guests at your home.

“You have guests who come there,” Attorney Rob Kokor said. “You could have children that may find drugs.”

“This problem affects families, the legal system, the criminal justice system [and] the child welfare system,” said Lauren Thorp, director of Hope for Recovery. “It is not just isolated to the individual with the addiction.”