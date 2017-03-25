Karen Anne Emerine Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Karen Anne Emerine, 70, of Bristolville, passed away Saturday morning, March 25, 2017, at Concord Care Center of Cortland.

She was born April 26, 1946 in Warren, a daughter of William and Edith (Fowler) Miller, Sr.

Karen was a 1964 graduate of Bristol High School and was employed as a cashier at Shaffers Market for several years. She also worked for a time at the Buena Vista Cafe and she sold Avon products.

She married Martin P. Emerine on April 10, 1965, they shared 52 years of marriage and many happy memories together, he survives.

Karen enjoyed crocheting, gardening and making scrubbies.

She was a loving and outgoing lady who dearly loved her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Besides her beloved husband, Karen is survived by a son, Jeff Emerine, of Bristolville; a brother, Alan (Sharon) Miller of Akron; a sister, Joyce (John) Sines, of Rineyville, Kentuky and a granddaughter, Alexis McCrimmon of Bristolville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Wendy Emerine; a brother, William Miller, Jr; and a sister, Diane Currence.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Fred Keener officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Bristolville Church of The Brethren, in Karen’s memory.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences can be sent to the Emerine family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.



Order Flowers Here