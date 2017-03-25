Lillie Belle (Cooper) Lloyd Obituary

KIRTLAND, Ohio – On Saturday, March 25, 2017, Lillie Belle (Cooper) Lloyd, age 86, passed away peacefully in Western Reserve Hospice in Cleveland, Ohio with her loving children at her side.

She was born on February 14, 1931 in Cookvill, Tennessee a daughter of the late Charles and Sybol (Turner) Cooper.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Lloyd Hooker of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, Lucretia Ward of Arap Ahoo, North Carolina and Robert Llyod of Yucca, Arizona and other family members.

Lillie was preceded in death by two children, James Randall Llyod and Deborah Llyod.

FULL OBITUARY TO APPER SOON.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To view obituary visit www.cremateohio.com.



