Local attorney to speak at addiction recovery event

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The fourth annual Hope for Recovery from Addiction event is being held Saturday evening in Warren.

The presentation is sponsored by the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention and will be held at the Classroom Building on Kent State Trumbull’s campus.

The main purpose is to lend a helping hand to those who have a loved one dealing with addiction.

Organizers say tonight’s presentation will have something different from past events, though — a discussion led by Attorney Rob Kokor.

Kokor will offer advice about what a family member’s legal responsibilities are when it comes to dealing with an addict.

“We had a lot of family members inquire about, ‘What’s my liability if my adult child who is living in my home brings drugs and/or paraphernalia into that home? What are the dynamics even if there are young children living in the home?'” said Bonnie Wilson, event chair.

The free event will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

It’s also sponsored by the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Mercy Health Behavioral Health Institute New Start Treatment Center.