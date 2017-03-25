New Castle YMCA holding self-defense classes for runners

The classes are not just for runners, anyone can attend regardless of membership

By Published:
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – With the rising temperatures, more and more people are skipping the gym to exercise outside.

But, without as many people to have your back, runners face the risk of getting attacked when running alone.

Knowing this, the New Castle Community YMCA is putting on free self-defense classes for those wishing to take advantage of the nicer weather.

The classes are not just for runners, though, anyone can attend, regardless of if you are a member of the New Castle YMCA.

The New Castle YMCA has locations on West Washington Street (Downtown Branch) and Eleanor Drive (Y-Zone Branch.)

Those wishing to participate must first register for one of the classes.

For more information about when classes are, call either the Downtown Branch at 724-658-4766 or the Y-Zone Branch at 724-658-9211.

