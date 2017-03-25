Portman a no-show for Howland town hall; Schiavoni answers Q’s



HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local group Valley Voices in Action was hoping to meet with Senator Rob Portman Saturday. It didn’t get its wish, but the town hall went on anyways.

The 75 people who showed up at Howland High had their questions answered by state Senator Joe Schiavoni.

“What can you do to help us stand firm for our children to help them achieve the rights the constitution affords them and their families?” Amanda Daquelente asked.

Originally, the town hall was for Valley Voices In Action to voice concerns about health care. A member of the organization said the bill being pulled Friday is a small victory.

Still, they were disappointed with Portman’s absence — especially since they delivered 300 postcards to the Senator’s Cleveland office inviting him to the event.

“Disappointing,” Heather Quinby of Valley Voices said. “People in this area have a right to be heard.”

The group brought a cardboard cutout of Portman for people to record videos and send to him. They say Portman’s office told them they’ll have a small meeting with his team in April.

WKBN reached out to Senator Portman asking what he had planned for the weekend. His team sent a rundown of the Senator’s week, saying he held 13 discussions or bill introductions from March 20-24.