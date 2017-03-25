Rita J. Criscione Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Rita J. Criscione, 80, passed away early Saturday morning, March 25, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, with her family by her side.

Rita was born December 3, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Casale Champ and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1954 graduate of Girard High School and worked for the now St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown in the billing department for 25 years, retiring in 1997.

Rita was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard. She was also a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society, through the St. Rose parish and was a member of the St. Anthony Senior Club, Girard Free Library Friends and of the Women’s Golf League at Mahoning Country Club.

Rita greatly enjoyed cooking and golfing, but her greatest joy was her family and the time she spent with them.

Mrs. Criscione leaves her husband of 60 years, Joseph G. Criscione, whom she married October 13, 1956; four children, Elaine (Don) Houck of McDonald, Michele “Shelly” (Mike) Woytek of Dublin, Joseph R. (Christine) Criscione of Girard and Michael (Terry) Criscione of Mineral Ridge; nine grandchildren, Stephanie (James) Carmean, Donnie Houck, Michael (Erica) Woytek, Tony Woytek, Matthew Woytek, Jessica Davey, Elizabeth Criscione, Caroline Criscione and Joseph B. Criscione; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Carmean and Mason Woytek; a brother, Philip (Bette) Champ of Howland and a son-in-law, Les Davey of Lakewood.

A daughter, Joanne Davey, preceded Rita in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd. in Youngstown.

Family and friends also call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street in Girard, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

