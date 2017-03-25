Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and mild

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Warm air is here for the weekend! Saturday will feature high temperatures that will range from the Low 60’s across northern Trumbull and Mercer counties to 70° possible across Columbiana county. There is a small chance for shower north of I-80.

A better chance for showers or thunderstorms into Sunday afternoon and evening. Warm air will stay through the weekend. Showers will stick around through early next week.

Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers north of I-80. (30%)

High: 66

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. A very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 63 Low: 51

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 51 Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.(40%)

High: 53 Low: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.

High: 50 Low: 43

