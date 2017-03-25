Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and mild

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.
Warm air is here for the weekend! Saturday will feature high temperatures that will range from the Low 60’s across northern Trumbull and Mercer counties to 70° possible across Columbiana county. There is a small chance for shower north of I-80.
A better chance for showers or thunderstorms into Sunday afternoon and evening. Warm air will stay through the weekend. Showers will stick around through early next week.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers north of I-80. (30%)
High: 66
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. A very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 51
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 63 Low: 51
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 63 Low: 50
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 48
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 51 Low: 40
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 34
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.(40%)
High: 53 Low: 40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.
High: 50 Low: 43
