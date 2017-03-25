Storm Team 27: Rain showers and thunder develop Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Forecast:
Tonight the warmer temperatures are sticking around. Then tomorrow we will see highs back up into the mid 60s. Showers will develop tomorrow afternoon. There is even a chance for a passing thunderstorm. The system will linger overnight then by Monday we will only see scattered light showers. The warmer temperatures will continue until Tuesday night until a cold front passes through. Lows will dip back down near freezing but will rebound by the weekend.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 52
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 63
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)
Low: 51
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 64
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 57 Low: 46
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 38
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 34
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.(40%)
High: 56 Low: 39
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 41
