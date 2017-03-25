Storm Team 27: Rain showers and thunder develop Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Forecast:

Tonight the warmer temperatures are sticking around. Then tomorrow we will see highs back up into the mid 60s. Showers will develop tomorrow afternoon. There is even a chance for a passing thunderstorm. The system will linger overnight then by Monday we will only see scattered light showers. The warmer temperatures will continue until Tuesday night until a cold front passes through. Lows will dip back down near freezing but will rebound by the weekend.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 52

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 63

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

Low: 51

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 64

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 46

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 38

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.(40%)

High: 56 Low: 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 41

