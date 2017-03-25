Storm Team 27: Rain showers and thunder develop Sunday

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Forecast:

Tonight the warmer temperatures are sticking around. Then tomorrow we will see highs back up into the mid 60s. Showers will develop tomorrow afternoon. There is even a chance for a passing thunderstorm. The system will linger overnight then by Monday we will only see scattered light showers. The warmer temperatures will continue until Tuesday night until a cold front passes through. Lows will dip back down near freezing but will rebound by the weekend.

Saturday night:  Mostly cloudy.
Low:   52

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 63

Sunday night:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)
Low:   51

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 64

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High: 57    Low:   46

Wednesday:   Mostly sunny.
High:  50    Low:   38

Thursday:   Partly sunny.
High:   54    Low:   34

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.(40%)
High:   56    Low:   39

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:   50    Low:   41

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s