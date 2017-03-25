Vigil held for Youngstown man shot in January



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vigil was held Saturday for a man killed in Youngstown earlier this year at the home where he was shot.

In late January, Christopher Bridges was found shot to death in his home on Republic Avenue.

He was shot twice in the chest and found 12 hours later by his friend.

The family has been grieving and waiting on answers.

Bridge’s sister says she doesn’t want her brother to be forgotten. She added they haven’t received any new information about Chris’s death from Youngstown Police.

Chris Bridge’s death was the first homicide case in Youngstown in 2017.