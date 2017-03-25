Warren Fire Department looking for six more firefighters

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren’s Fire Department is looking to hire more firefighters.

Saturday afternoon, the city and fire department held an informational meeting to try to bring in recruits.

With the recent tax increase approval, it was mandated that the city would hire 15 firefighters. The department just hired nine, so they’re looking for six more.

The city says they’ve had interest from people all over the Valley and even some coming from as far as Akron to apply.

“Diversity is important to us here in the city of Warren,” said Rev. Todd Johnson of Warren Civil Service Commission. “So we’d love to see more minorities and women apply for safety service jobs here in the city. But at the end of the day, what’s most important is that we get the most qualified candidates who will serve the city with the very best that they have.”

The department is interested in experienced young people who want to be a firefighter for a career. They are going to hold test-prep classes in April.

The job application and application for the agility test can be found on the city of Warren’s website. They can be turned in on March 28 from 10 a.m.-noon and March 31 from 2-4 p.m.