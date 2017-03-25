Sources: YSU to hire national runner-up Calhoun as men’s basketball coach

Calhoun spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Division II Fairmont State

Fairmont State's coach Jerrod Calhoun talks with player Thomas Wimbush in the first half of an NCAA college basketball exhibition game with Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has learned that Jerrod Calhoun is expected to be officially named the next men’s basketball coach at Youngstown State University this week.

A YSU spokesperson would not confirm the hire.

Calhoun spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Division II Fairmont State, leading the program to a record of 124-38.

During the 2016-17 season, Calhoun led Fairmont State to a record of 34-3 overall. The Fighting Falcons reached the Division II National Championship game, which they lost on Saturday.

Calhoun was voted the 2017 Mountain East Conference Coach of the Year. He was also the NABC Atlantic District Coach of the Year.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Calhoun previously served as an assistant coach under Bob Huggins at West Virginia.  He also served as an assistant at Walsh.

As quoted in the Fairmont State media guide, Huggins offered a glowing assessment of Calhoun.

“Jerrod brings a tremendous amount of enthusiasm, a strong work ethic and determination being a relentless recruiter with a tremendous knowledge of the game of basketball,” Huggins said.

He played collegiately for two years at Cleveland State under Rollie Massimino.

