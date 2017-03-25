YSU softball sweeps Oakland for 6th straight win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State softball team defeated Oakland, 6-1, to earn the season series sweep and pick up its sixth straight victory on Saturday afternoon at the YSU Softball Field.

Senior Brittney Moffatt went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and three RBIs and classmate Alex Gibson had a pair of singles and drove in run to lead the Penguins, who improve to 11-17 overall and 3-0 in the Horizon League. Oakland falls to 7-13 overall and 3-0 in the league.

Freshman pitcher Maddi Lusk (7-7) picked up her fourth straight win tossing a complete-game four hitter and not allowing an earned run. Lusk, who struck out two, helped her own cause with a run-scoring double in YSU’s three-run sixth inning.

Moffatt was responsible for the Penguins’ first three-runs. She ripped run-scoring single to center field in the bottom of first that plated junior Hannah Lucas, and belted a her first home run of the year in the bottom of the third to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Golden Grizzlies scored an unearned run and threatened to take the lead with the bases loaded and two outs. Oakland’s Jamie Squires ripped a line drive inches foul down the first-base line before ground out to shortstop to end the threat.

The Penguins responded with a three-run sixth to put the game out of reach. Senior Maria Lacatena led off the frame with a double to left-center field, and Sarah Dowd’s bunt single put runners at the corners. Lusk followed with a double to right-center that scored pinch-runner Alexa Schmidt. Gibson’s squeeze bunt attempt turned into a run-scoring single that plated Dowd, and Demi Ann Patonis’ RBI-single to center scored pinch-runner Lexi Roach with game’s final run.

Youngstown State returns to action with a doubleheader at Robert Morris, Wednesday, March 29, at 3 p.m.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information