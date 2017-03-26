Beaver Local Schools ready for first pitch with new baseball, softball fields

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The start of Spring sports for area schools is right around the corner, with many varsity teams’ first games on Monday.

Beaver Local Schools will have new softball and baseball fields ready for their debut varsity home opener against Indian Creek on Monday.

This past week, a lot of prep work has been completed, from adding roofs to the dugouts to digging trenches for drainage pipes. Muddy conditions from recent rain storms made for a tough time putting in foul poles and posts for the fence and dugouts.

“Over the last six months or so there have been preparations to get the fields cut out and do various things to it, although, the winter has presented some challenges in the ground being so soft,” said Eric Lowe, superintendent for Beaver Local Schools.

The fields are located on the new school campus where the former Beaver Local Middle School used to sit.

“I think it’s just another piece of our school campus we have been blessed with. It’s nice that our school community is all in one ground now,” Lowe said.

Volunteers working to prepare the fields is just another example of how supportive the community is.

“A very active parent in their group was kind enough to volunteer. We were able to donate to the Softball Association for the completion of the dugouts, which are very nice for our student athletes,” Lowe said.

