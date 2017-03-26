C. Richard Quinby Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – C. Richard Quinby, 88, passed away peacefully at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the home of his grandson, Roy J. and Kristina Dew where he lived for the past 15 years.

He was born in Lordstown, Ohio on June 21, 1928 the son of Clarence and Marie (Quimby) Quinby.

Mr. Quinby retired in 1974 as a tester for the Warren plant of the Ohio Corrugating Company where he was employed for over 30 years.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints.

He cherished the time spent at family gatherings and was excellent in repairing car motors.

Richard is survived by two daughters and a son, Joanne Boone of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, Larry Cummings of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Barbara (Roy) Dew of Mineral Ridge; 12 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Virginia (White) Quinby whom he married July 19, 1958 and who passed away on March 4, 2000; three brothers, Creet, Carl and Elmer Quinby; sister, Marie Perine and an infant brother and two infant sisters.

Calling Hours will be Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Noon at the funeral home where family and fiends may also call one hour prior to the service. His grandson, Roy Dew will officiate.

Burial will be in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences.

A television tribute will air March 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.