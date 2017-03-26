California man kills stepfather, injures mother, 3 others

Fresno County Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti says 26-year-old Kyle Holaday also shot dead the family dog

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – Authorities in central California say they have arrested a man who allegedly opened fire on his parents and family friends inside his home, killing his stepfather and injuring four others, including a baby.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti says 26-year-old Kyle Holaday also shot dead the family dog.

Botti says Holoday was arrested about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from the home after being hit by a pickup truck as he ran away from the crime scene Friday night.

He says deputies found Holoday’s stepfather, 60-year-old James Willcoxson, dead. His mother, 58-year-old Kyle Holoday, two adult women and a 5-month-old girl were injured and taken to a hospital.

A motive in the shooting has not been determined.

Holoday, who remains at a hospital in stable condition, lived with his parents and is a former member of the military. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

