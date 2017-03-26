California man kills stepfather, injures mother, 3 others

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – Authorities in central California say they have arrested a man who allegedly opened fire on his parents and family friends inside his home, killing his stepfather and injuring four others, including a baby.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti says 26-year-old Kyle Holaday also shot dead the family dog.

Botti says Holoday was arrested about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from the home after being hit by a pickup truck as he ran away from the crime scene Friday night.

He says deputies found Holoday’s stepfather, 60-year-old James Willcoxson, dead. His mother, 58-year-old Kyle Holoday, two adult women and a 5-month-old girl were injured and taken to a hospital.

A motive in the shooting has not been determined.

Holoday, who remains at a hospital in stable condition, lived with his parents and is a former member of the military. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty.

