Construction on new I-680 project set to begin this July

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative John Boccieri said the Ohio Department of Transportation’s plan to add an additional exit ramp to I-680 and State Route 164 is set to begin.

The District 4 ODOT office completed several safety studies over the last few years to identify traffic congestion at the Western Reserve Road exit ramp. The study found that sometimes congestion is so heavy that the overflow pours out onto the freeway.

Building a new interchange has been approved for Fiscal Year 2018, which begins this July.

The new interchange is currently under design review and will include a widening of State Route 164 and a new roundabout at the north end of State Route 626 in North Lima.

The new exit ramp should improve southern traffic flow by reducing congestion at the Western Reserve Road exit.

ODOT estimates the interchange will cost roughly $6.5 million.