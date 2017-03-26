Elsie Ann Leake Obituary

http://wkbn.com/2017/03/25/freda-kathleen-rohrbough-petty-tolley-obituary/

LISBON, Ohio – Elsie Ann Leake, 76, of Sherman Street, passed away peacefully at 9:15 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Leake was born March 3, 1941 in West Point, Ohio, a daughter of Clifford P. and Wilda Ruth (Ridgley) Dawson and had lived in this area all of her life.

Elsie was a homemaker and had previously worked as a hostess at Waterford Park.

She was a former member of the 500 Club of Glenmoor, member and secretary of the Youngstown Aquarium Society, member of the Mahoning and Trumbull County MS Society, had attended the West Point Church of the Nazarene and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her grandpuppies.

Elsie is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, James J. “Jim” Leake, whom she married December 28, 1957; daughters, Beckie (Terry) Colvin and Bettina Leake and her companion, Rob Wright, both of Lisbon; son, Bruce (Marti) Leake of Lisbon; brothers, Ralph (Cindy Kinsey) Dawson of North Carolina and Jerry (Sandy) Dawson of Salem; grandchildren, Andrew Allan Colvin, Aaron James Colvin, Stacie Marie Leake, Jamie Lynn Leake-Haddox and Brooke Quinn; six great-grandchildren and the seventh great-grandson is on the way, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Merle Dawson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Dirk Hall officiating.

Burial will follow at the West Beaver Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society.

Friends may also view Elsie’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.



