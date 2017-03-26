Fights, flash mob break out at I-X Center; several arrested

By Sia Nyorkor, Cleveland 19 Published:
Cleveland police, surrounding departments and multiple EMS units were called to the I-X Center in Cleveland Saturday evening after receiving reports of several people fighting.
Three adults were arrested and charged with weapons violations and two juveniles were arrested and charged for rioting, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The first call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. March 25, when the fights were first reported in the parking lot.

Cleveland police confirm multiple juveniles were involved in these fights and a flash mob also broke out.

The I-X Center is currently hosting the annual “I-X Indoor Amusement Park.”

