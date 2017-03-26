Fire destroys building housing popular diner, apartments

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – Fire officials in western Pennsylvania say flames have destroyed a three-story building that was home to a popular diner and apartments.

Emergency dispatchers in Butler County said the blaze at the building housing Hutch’s diner and two floors of apartments was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday.

One firefighter was reported caught in a flashover by the rapidly spreading flames and exited through a window and onto the roof of a neighboring building, where other firefighters helped him to safety.

No serious injuries were reported.

Officials said the building — which contained eight units, seven of them occupied — will be condemned and will have to be demolished.

