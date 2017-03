CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – An early morning fire in Campbell has forced two people out of their home.

The fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on Fourth Street just before 6:30 a.m.

Campbell Fire Department said a candle was left burning on a night stand, which then caught the bed on fire.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.

Both people in the home made it out safely, but there is no word yet on when they can return.