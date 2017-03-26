Joseph “Josef” Rauth, Jr. Obituary

MINERAL Ridge, Ohio – Formerly of Salem, Ohio, Joseph “Josef” Rauth, Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully Vista Center at the Ridge on Sunday, March 26, 2017.

He was born on September 2, 1933 in Zenun, Yugoslovia, a son of the late Josef, Sr. and Apolonia (Kriks) Rauth.

Joseph is survived by sister, Eva Cholewinski of Milford, Connecticut; niece, Linda Thomas of Boardman, Ohio and great-nieces and newphews.

Besides his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his sister, Hermine Fekete of Orange, Connecticut.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.



