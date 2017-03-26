Man, youth cited as Trump supporters, opponents face off

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police said a man and a youth were cited for disorderly conduct but no arrests were reported as supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump faced off in Philadelphia.

Scores of people taking part in a Make America Great Again demonstration, part of a nationwide event, gathered near Independence Hall at midday on Saturday.

They were opposed by anti-Trump protesters, many clad in black, but police kept the two groups apart.

Demonstrators supporting the president had planned to march down Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan said they were advised to stop around City Hall because of “concerns for their safety and for innocent people.”

Both groups dispersed shortly after 3 p.m.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)