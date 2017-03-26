Marilyn P. Hoffman Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Marilyn P. Hoffman, 76, of Warren died Sunday evening, March 26, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

She was born August 19, 1940 In Warren, Ohio to John and Mary Kata Prutz and was a lifelong area resident.

Marilyn was a 1958 graduate of Newton Falls High School and had worked at Packard Electric for many years.

She enjoyed golf, bocce and bowling. She especially liked traveling with friends to her many bowling tournaments. Marilyn also loved to cook and was proud of her accomplishment in starting the concession stand at Burbank Park.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Brenda (Michael) Shinosky of Jericho, Vermont; her son, Larry (Nikki) Hoffman of Warren; eight grandchildren, Brooke Hoffman, Raegan Hoffman, Chelsie Souers, Michael, Brenden (Jessie), Daniel, Markus (Liza) and Alexander; a great-grandson, Noah Jude; a great-granddaughter, Annabella; a brother, John (Pat) Prutz in Florida and a brother-in-law, Glen Cutlip of Hartville, Ohio.

Besides her parents, a twin sister, Marsha Cutlip is deceased.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

To view obituary visit www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.



