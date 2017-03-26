Mill Creek Trolley tours offer unique Youngstown history

The Mill Creek Park Trolley kicked off its season today with the first tour of the year

By Published: Updated:
The Mill Creek Park Trolley kicked off its season today with the first tour of the year.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek Park Trolley kicked off its season today with the first tour of the year.

Park visitors can sign up for one of two tours every Sunday afternoon on the trolley, the Cohasset Express.

Tour guides take riders around to see hidden parts of the park. They also share obscure bits of history and trivia about the area.

Trolley Driver Bill Chambers says he learns something every year.

“Everybody that comes on here learns something,” he said. “I don’t care how long they’ve been in Youngstown — there is something new. Everybody picks up on something.”

The tours usually sell out every weekend. Riders have to sign up in advance at the park.

For more info on the tours, call 330 -740-7107.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s