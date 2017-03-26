Mill Creek Trolley tours offer unique Youngstown history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek Park Trolley kicked off its season today with the first tour of the year.

Park visitors can sign up for one of two tours every Sunday afternoon on the trolley, the Cohasset Express.

Tour guides take riders around to see hidden parts of the park. They also share obscure bits of history and trivia about the area.

Trolley Driver Bill Chambers says he learns something every year.

“Everybody that comes on here learns something,” he said. “I don’t care how long they’ve been in Youngstown — there is something new. Everybody picks up on something.”

The tours usually sell out every weekend. Riders have to sign up in advance at the park.

For more info on the tours, call 330 -740-7107.