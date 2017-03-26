National Epilepsy Awareness Day shines a light on causes and treatments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday is National Epilepsy Awareness Day, usually honored by wearing purple.

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder. It affects people of all ages. It’s estimated that 65 million people in the world have epilepsy, with 50 percent of those cases resulting in unknown causes.

Dr. Robert Brocker is a neurologist in Youngstown who has been in practice for 30 years. He says epilepsy is either genetic or caused by strokes, brain conditions or trauma to the head, which can stimulate seizures.

A seizure is a sudden surge of electrical activity in the brain that causes a person to shake. They can also be stimulated by caffeine.

Broker says if you’re with someone who is having a seizure the first thing you should do is call 911.

“If someone is having a seizure we just want to prevent them from harming themselves, bumping into the wall, just try and keep them away. Let them fall gently down onto the ground and not hurt themselves,” he said.

A seizure could be a one-time event, but if you have recurrent seizures then it’s considered epilepsy.

The first case of epilepsy was discovered in the 1930s. In the past 80 years, the medication to treat seizures has come a long way, improving the lives of many people with epilepsy.

Although the medicine can help control the chances of having a seizure, it comes with a few side effects, like dizziness and tiredness.

Dr. Broker says that in the past, people who had seizures were no longer able to drive. But now under Ohio law, you cannot drive for six months to a year after a seizure.

Although Brocker has witnessed all the tremendous improvements to epilepsy treatment, he says there is still more room to grow.

“We will learn more mechanisms of what causes [seizures] on the molecular, cellular level … so we will get better at treating it,” he said.