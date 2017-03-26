Randy G. Polley Obituary

ERIE, Pennsylvania – Randy G. Polley, age 58, passed away peacefully at the home of his sons in Erie on Sunday, March 26, 2017, following a year-long battle with brain cancer.

Randy faced this battle with strenghth and dignity, surrounded by the love and support of his family and many, many friends, remaining positive throughout. He will be remembered for always having a bright smile on his face. Cancer took his life, but never broke his spirit.

He was born September 11, 1958, at Spencer Hospital in Meadville, a son of Harold and Jean (Snodgrass) Polley.

He served in the United States Army and was employed for 30 years as a Fleet Card Sales Manager at United Refinery Company, Warren, Pennsylvania. He also served as a past officer and firefighter/first responder for Linesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Randy’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his sons. He enthusiastically supported them in their every endeavor, volunteering as a Little League baseball coach, Little Gridders football coach and assistant Cub Scout Leader. He shared his love of hunting with his sons and their friends, looking forward every year to getting out with them in search of that big buck. He also taught them to fish, opening trout season many years by camping out with the boys along the river. He felt blessed beyond measure to have the chance over the past year to rebuild a relationship with is eldest son. Over the past ten years, he became a motorcycle enthusiast, spending many happy hours riding his Harley. He traveled to Laconia and Sturgis and enjoyed many poker runs with his fellow riders. He was a member of ABATE and the Patriot Riders. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steeler’s and Penguins fan.

Randy is survived by three sons, Matthew Polley and his companion, Maia MacKellar of Erie, Jonathan Polley of Erie and Jason Adams and his wife, Rebecca Johnson of Columbia, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Richard Polley and his wife, Maryan of Jamestown and Donald Polley of Greenville; two sisters, Darlene Marimpietri and her husband, Jerry of Johnson, Ohio and Donna Fiscus and her husband, Robert of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and countless loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Charles G. Polley, James E. Polley, Earl S. Polley and a sister, Laurel Louise Bell.

In lieu of flowers, it was Randy’s request that memorial contributions be made to Make A Wish Foundation, 4742 North 24th Street, Suite 400, Pheonix, Arizona 85016 or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 1645 W. 8th Street Erie, Pennsylvania 16505.

Calling Hours will be Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 30, 2017, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Kent Bell, officiating, Pastor of Bethel Life Worship Center.

Burial with committal service will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

