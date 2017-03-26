Robert “Bob” William Malone Obituray

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Robert William “Bob” Malone of Struthers, Ohio, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, died of cancer at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio, he was 61.

Born on July 10, 1955 in Sharon, he was the son of the late Alton James Malone and the late Lauretta Elizabeth Merchant Malone.

He attended Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

As a young man, Bob relocated to Texas before settling in Ohio, where he spent the remainder of his life.

In 2009, he met his fiancé, Odile Liston, who was by his side when he passed away.

Bob will be remembered for his intelligence and kind heart. A capable mechanic from the age of 18, Bob offered his skills to friends, family and even strangers when he saw that they needed help.

He loved playing guitar with his father and friends and he enjoyed cooking and golf. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy and his deep knowledge of history and current events led him to win almost every game of Trivial Pursuit.

In addition to his fiancé, Bob is survived by two sisters, Carol Ann Foster and her husband, James of Manassas, Virginia and Betty Jean Ghrist of New Castle, Pennsylvania; seven nieces and nephews, Brenda Foster, Manassas Park of Virginia, Lori Foster of Manassas, Daniel and Bryan Malone of Georgia, Sandra Black of South Carolina, Julie King of Farmington, Pennsylvania and Jennifer Hawk of New Castle.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Edward Malone of Georgia.

Cremation is planned with a private burial at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Robert Malone can be made to Hospice of the Valley at http://www.hospiceofthevalley.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice House for their care of Bob in his final days.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. To send condolences to Bob’s family please visit www.cremateohio.com.



Order Flowers Here