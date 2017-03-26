Storm Team 27: Scattered rain showers and thunder tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

Tonight expect the scattered rain showers to linger. There is even the chance for some thunderstorms to move through. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s. Then Monday there is a chance for some light showers off and on in the Valley but there also could be some peaks of sunshine between the clouds. More rain will move in Monday night into Tuesday. Mid week the temperatures will drop and we will see sunny skies by Wednesday. The chance for rain is back in the forecast on Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

Low: 51

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 64

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 52 Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

High: 54 Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 53 Low: 41

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 38

