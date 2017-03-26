Storm Team 27: Scattered rain showers and thunder tonight

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Forecast:

Tonight expect the scattered rain showers to linger. There is even the chance for some thunderstorms to move through. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s. Then Monday there is a chance for some light showers off and on in the Valley but there also could be some peaks of sunshine between the clouds. More rain will move in Monday night into Tuesday. Mid week the temperatures will drop and we will see sunny skies by Wednesday. The chance for rain is back in the forecast on Friday.

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
Low:   51

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 64

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
Low: 50

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High: 59

Wednesday:   Mostly sunny.
High:  52    Low:   36

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy
High:   54    Low:   33

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High:   56    Low:   40

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:   53    Low:   41

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
High:   56    Low:   38

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s