Storm Team 27: Spring showers and thunderstorms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Forecast:
It’s going to be another warm day here in the Valley with temperatures soaring into the middle and upper 60s by this afternoon. The day will start dry with mostly cloudy skies. The risk for showers and thunderstorms returns into the afternoon. There’s the potential for a gusty thunderstorm with strong winds. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will linger tonight with lows only dropping back to the lower 50s. The warm weather will linger to start the workweek. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and the small rick for a shower. High temperatures will be back into the middle 60s. Sunshine is expected by the middle of the week with highs staying in the 50s.

Today: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 67

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
Low:   51

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a shower. (20%)
High: 64

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers.  (60%)
High: 59    Low:   47

Wednesday:   Mostly sunny.
High:  52    Low:   37

Thursday:   Partly sunny.
High:   54    Low:   33

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.(40%)
High:   55    Low:   39

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:   54    Low:   40

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
High:   58    Low:   38

