Theresa L. Frye Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Theresa L. Frye, 63, passed away Sunday morning, March 26, 2017, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Theresa was born February 7, 1954, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of George and Dorothy Candioto Stamp and came to this area in the early 1970’s.

She worked for Special Busing for 17 years and then for Park Vista Retirement Community for eight years. Most recently, Theresa was employed by the Youngstown City Schools.

Theresa was a member of Girard First United Methodist Church.

She greatly enjoyed gardening, doing yard work and riding motorcycles. A kind and thoughtful person, Theresa’s greatest joy in life came from helping her family, as well others throughout the community.

Theresa leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, John Frye of Raleigh, North Carolina, David Frye of Charleston, South Carolina and Richard Frye of Girard; four grandchildren, Kimberly, Ethan, Garrett and Brianna; her mother, Dorothy Marburger of New Castle; three sisters, Glenda Law of Pasadena, Texas, Darlene Lalama of Texas and Debbie Smith of New Castle and her fiancé, Mark Stallman of Girard.

Theresa’s father, George Stamp, preceded Theresa in death.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., in Girard.

Family and friends may also call from 10:00 – 11:00 am, Thursday, March 30, at First United Methodist Church in Girard, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Girard City Cemetery.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Theresa’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 28 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.