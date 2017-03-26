Warren clinic works to help tame area’s wild cat population

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A low-cost clinic treated more than 100 feral and stray cats this weekend in Warren.

The goal is to cut down on the area’s wild cat population.

“The world doesn’t need any more cats,” said Corky Stiles of TNR of Warren. “We have so many now that need homes.”

Kitty showed up on Joe Sankey’s doorstep two weeks ago. She was friendly — and very hungry.

“I thought the cat was fat. She was heavy,” said Sankey, of Champion. “Here she turned out to be pregnant and two weeks later she gave birth to five kittens.”

He brought the cat to the TNR — meaning Trap-Neuter-Return — low-cost clinic Sunday to be spayed.

“I don’t want any more kittens, for one thing,” Sankey said. “And it’s just the right thing to do.”

TNR says one female cat can lead to more than 400,000 cats over seven years.

“They overpopulate very quickly and the problem multiplies exponentially,” said Diane Havice, a volunteer. “So we all try to do what we can.”

TNR is a volunteer organization. It raises money to bring the cost of the surgery down to as little as $25 for low-income families.

Stiles said the goal is to cut down on the number of feral and stray cats in the area.

“If you see a pregnant cat, call us,” he said. “We can get it fixed.”

The next clinic will be May 6 and 7.

Registration is now open. You have to register in advance with TNR of Warren.

You can contact them at 330-330-8166. And for more information, check out their official website.