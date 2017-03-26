Warren firefighter: Fire entrapment’s too common, devastating

Related Coverage 1 dies in fatal Farrell house fire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is dead after a house fire in Farrell Saturday night.

When WKBN talked to one of the fire chiefs who responded to the fire, he said situations like this can shake up a firefighter — sometimes making them second guess their actions.

Saturday, Mercer County officials said 46-year-old Regina Norris was found dead inside her Farrell home.

WKBN talked with a Warren firefighter Sunday who said responding to calls where a person is possibly entrapped is becoming all too common.

“Some are harder than others, depending on the age or the circumstances,” said Shawn Peura, Warren Fire Department lieutenant.

Peura has worked for the Warren Fire Department for 22 years.

“I have a routine I do,” he said. “If I don’t do it, I just try to relieve stress — I do my thing, I go work out, I talk to other people about it.”

Peura said fire stations offer stress debriefing for critical incidents.

Still, he says, for a long time, some of his co-workers wouldn’t admit something bothered them.

“They won’t admit it because we’re not supposed to,” Peura said. “I think as time goes on, we’re seeing more and more people actually seek help in bad situations.”

Peura said it’s a tough job, but the days they can help someone are reminders of why their job is worth it.

“When I leave here, if I have a bad day, I just go on and hope the next day is better,” he said.

WKBN is still working to get more details on the fire in Farrell. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Officials will perform a toxicology report on the victim to learn exactly how she died. The report will take about a week.