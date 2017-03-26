Warren firefighter: Fire entrapment’s too common, devastating

A woman was found dead inside her Farrell home Saturday night

By Published:
A woman is dead after a house fire in Farrell Saturday night. When WKBN talked to one of the fire chiefs who responded to the fire, he said situations like this can shake up a firefighter -- sometimes making them second guess their actions.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is dead after a house fire in Farrell Saturday night.

When WKBN talked to one of the fire chiefs who responded to the fire, he said situations like this can shake up a firefighter — sometimes making them second guess their actions.

Saturday, Mercer County officials said 46-year-old Regina Norris was found dead inside her Farrell home.

WKBN talked with a Warren firefighter Sunday who said responding to calls where a person is possibly entrapped is becoming all too common.

“Some are harder than others, depending on the age or the circumstances,” said Shawn Peura, Warren Fire Department lieutenant.

Peura has worked for the Warren Fire Department for 22 years.

“I have a routine I do,” he said. “If I don’t do it, I just try to relieve stress — I do my thing, I go work out, I talk to other people about it.”

Peura said fire stations offer stress debriefing for critical incidents.

Still, he says, for a long time, some of his co-workers wouldn’t admit something bothered them.

“They won’t admit it because we’re not supposed to,” Peura said. “I think as time goes on, we’re seeing more and more people actually seek help in bad situations.”

Peura said it’s a tough job, but the days they can help someone are reminders of why their job is worth it.

“When I leave here, if I have a bad day, I just go on and hope the next day is better,” he said.

WKBN is still working to get more details on the fire in Farrell. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Officials will perform a toxicology report on the victim to learn exactly how she died. The report will take about a week.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s