‘Ann Wilson of Heart’ solo tour comes to Warren

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ann Wilson of the 70s power duo ‘Heart’ will play Packard Music Hall this summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

Tickets prices range from $41 to $71 and can be purchased at the W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave., Warren, or through Ticketmaster.

All of the songs that make up the essence of Ann Wilson will be on display; Heart songs, songs from Wilson’s solo projects, and songs that have influenced and inspired her throughout her life.

The solo tour follows the release of Heart’s critically acclaimed 2016 Beautiful Broken album and summer headlining tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick, along with Heart solo shows before and after.

“Heart is always evolving, changing,” Wilson said. “It is a living organism. Right now it’s in a cocoon of metamorphosis, and we will see what emerges when the time is right.”

