Brookfield schools pull together to help victims of house fire

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Just last week, a Masury family lost nearly everything they owned in a house fire. Now, the schools are pulling together to help them out.

The Penwell family and their four children lost nearly everything, including four of their pets, when their Judson Road home caught fire. The family is staying in a hotel and is working to get temporary housing.

One of the children is a student at Brookfield Elementary School.

Nurse Rhonda Zebroski said the child’s teacher started rallying students and parents. The entire school district and township sent clothes and toys to the entire family.

“They all came together unbelievably. The teacher did a lot of work, sending home notes to her classroom students,” she said.

Superintendent Velina Jo Taylor said she is grateful for all of the community’s support.

“I just want to say how much we appreciate the community that’s come together and really risen to the charge of helping one of our own, and we will consider to do so,” she said.

The school is still collecting donations of size 2 and size 6 diapers and grocery cards for the family. To donate, contact the school at 330-619-5240.