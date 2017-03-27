Car flips over in Lawrence Co. resulting in 1 death, 3 hospitalized

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A crash in Lawrence County over the weekend has left one person dead and three others in the hospital.

The fatal crash occurred Sunday at 1 p.m. on State Route 208 in Washington Township, east of Shaw Road.

A car was traveling west on SR 208 when it drove off the roadway and struck an embankment, causing it to become airborne and land on its roof in a yard, according to the police report.

The driver, 37-year-old Charity Jackson, and one of the rear passengers, 36-year-old Austin Elmore, were partially thrown from the car, the report states. The other rear passenger, 5-year-old Joshua Jackson, and the front passenger, 33-year-old Cleophus Jackson, were stuck in the car and had to be released by the New Castle Fire Department.

The report says Cleophus Jackson was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charity Jackson was improperly wearing her seat belt and sustained severe injuries. Elmore was not wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. Joshua Jackson was properly secured in a booster seat and sustained minor injuries.

All three were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown — Elmore via medical helicopter and the other two via ambulance.

The entire vehicle has severe damage, and the accident is under investigation.