Charles F. Ingledue, Jr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Charles F. Ingledue Jr., age 85 of Salem, died at 3:55 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2017 at the home of his daughter in Sebring surrounded by his family.

He was born July 27, 1931 in Goshen Township, the son of the late Charles E. and Gertrude A. (Roessler) Ingledue Sr.

Charles worked at Valley Forge as a maintenance helper and previously worked at Quaker Manufacturing.

During the Korean War he served in the U. S. Army and received two bronze stars.

His wife, Hazel M. (Summers) Ingledue whom he married on May 24, 1954 preceded him in death on October 24, 2006.

Survivors include a son, Jeff (Wannah) Ingledue of Lisbon; five daughters, Margaret Ann Hiner (Gary) Gorby of East Palestine, Elsie May (Jeff) Gorby of North Georgetown, Hazel Marie (Gary) Moorehead of Alliance, Helen (Randy) Hoperich of Sebring and Betty Good of Salem; three sisters; eight brothers; 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Kasey J. Good; a sister and two brothers also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Father Thomas Dyer officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Alliance City Cemetery.

His obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

