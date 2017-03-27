Deborah A. Cooke Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Deborah A. Cooke, 69, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

She was born April 15, 1947, in Imler, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Chester and Ruth (Cathers) Benton.

On July 17, 1965, she married Donald R. Cooke, Jr. They shared 37 wonderful years and many happy memories until his passing May 7, 2002.

She was a graduate of Lordstown High School.

Deborah was a homemaker and also cleaned homes. Deborah enjoyed crossword puzzles and riding motorcycles. She was a kind person who would do anything for anyone. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved her family very much.

Deborah’s memory will be cherished by her daughter, Jodi (Klare Elser) Cooke of Leavittsburg, Ohio son, Donald R. (Renee) Cooke III of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Ronald (Judy) Benton of Florida, Reuben Benton of Pennsylvania, Miriam Benton of Hollidaysburg and Sam Benton of Florida; grandchildren, Donald J. Cooke, Richard A. Cooke, Michael L. Farr, Brandon R. Farr, Caitlynn Cooke and Donald R. Cooke IV; great-granddaughter, Skylar Razo and her companion, Brian Gargano.

Besides her husband, Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and a baby brother, Alan Thomas.

In accordance with Deborah’s wishes no service will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.

A television tribute will air March 29 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.