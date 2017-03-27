Deputies: Drunk Florida man beat woman, killed her kitten

Deputies said 33-year-old Jacob Powell, of Spring Hill, started a verbal argument with the woman

Jacob Powell, of Spring Hill, Florida, is accused of beating a woman and killing her kitten.
SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man accused of beating a woman, smashing her cell phone, and killing her kitten is now facing charges.

Deputies said 33-year-old Jacob Powell, of Spring Hill, started a verbal argument with the woman around 1 a.m. Sunday morning when he was drunk.

They said he then pushed her to the floor and hit her head against a wall. Powell is also accused of grabbing the woman by the wrists and ankles and scratching her.

During the fight, deputies said he killed the woman’s 9-week-old kitten.

When she tried calling 911, investigators said Powell took her cell phone, smashed it on the floor, and threw it in the toilet.

Powell left in a rental car but deputies were able to stop him.

He has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, domestic battery, and witness tampering.

