Donna Marie Woodford Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Donna Marie Woodford, 53, died at 4:45 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the home of her daughter.

She was born in Ahoskie, North Carolina on March 5, 1964 the daughter of Irvin and Katherine Shores.

She was a waitress at Abruzzi’s Cafe 422.

Donna is survived by four daughters, Sherri Woodford of Warren, Samantha Woodford of Warren, Stacy Woodford of Kinsman and Stephanie Woodford of Warren; two grandsons, Jacob Pemberton and soon to be born Bradley; brother, Donald (Brandi) Shores of Raleigh, North Carolina and mother-in-law, Betty Woodford of North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, David Bradley Woodford whom she married on May 15, 1981 and who died on August 13, 2016.

A memorial service will be announced.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.