Helen Frances (Canavan) Rooney Obituary

FARMINGTON, Michigan – A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31 at St. Patrick Church, celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga for Helen Frances (Canavan) Rooney, 98, of Farmington, Michigan who passed away March 27, 2017.

Helen was born on February 24, 1919 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Thomas and Ellen (Nelly) Canavan.

Helen met her future husband, Jack Rooney in grade school, St. Patrick’s. They married on January 19, 1946 and remained married for 57 years, until Jack’s death, February 4, 2004.

Helen attended St. Patrick’s grade school and graduated from South High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

Helen is survived by three children, Michael (Kristine) of Beverly Hills, Michigan, John (Susan) of Farmington, Michigan and Dan of Farmington, Michigan; sister, Joan of Youngstown, Ohio; three grandchildren Heather Hopkins (Gary), Ryan Rooney (Elizebeth) and Patrick Rooney and three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Hayley and MacKenzie.

She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Jack and two sisters, Mary Barkelew and Delores Fullerman.

Helen was a devoted Catholic.

Her time was dedicated to raising her family, assisting with the care of her grandchildren and in later years with the care of her husband, Jack until he passed away in 2004. She also made time to knit wool caps for premature babies and bake breads and treats for neighbors and friends. Helen was a loving, selfless and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor and friend.

While attending to her family, Helen also worked throughout her life. During World War II, she worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Once her children were in school, she worked for 40 years in retail sales and as an apartment rental agent.

Family and friends may call at the Church from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. prior to Mass on Friday, March 31.

Memorial donations may be sent to St. Patrick’s Church, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Funeral arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.



