Idora Park museum owners want to buy original land in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield couple, with a passion for collecting Idora Park memorabilia, wants to buy the land where the park once stood.

Jim and Toni Amey opened up a museum, The Idora Park Experience, next to their house. It contains all of the Idora artifacts they’ve collected over the years.

Now they want to move it back to its original home in Youngstown.

The 26 acres of land is owned by Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church — which recently filed for bankruptcy. At a hearing last week, the Ameys let the bankruptcy court know they wanted to buy it.

“They didn’t say no. They invited us to make an offer. I feel like the church board members that were there were responsive and encouraging,” Toni said.

There’s not much left of what was Idora Park. The property has been appraised at $52,000 and the Ameys are going to make an offer.

“The number one thing we want to do is put a museum on the property with all of our collection, all of the Idora Park artifacts we have, put them on the property and let people come and see these things,” Jim said.

They would build walking trails, a picnic area, and set up displays where some of the important items — like the Wildcat — once stood.

Though the Ameys are using their own money to buy the land, they are hoping for help after that.

“Then we’re hoping to do some fundraising because we’ve had a lot of people say how they would pitch in and we’ll see if that really happens. Hopefully, it will,” Jim said.

The Ameys also talked with the attorney for the creditor of Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church. He was also responsive and said he would entertain an offer.

“Who knows where this is going to end up, but we’re going to follow it to the end,” Toni said.

The church has owned the Idora property since the mid-1980s. It planned to build what was being called a “City of God,” but those plans never materialized.

