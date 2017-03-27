James K. Applegarth Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – James K. Applegarth of Mercer, formerly of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017 in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System, following a brief illness. He was 66.

Mr. Applegarth was born August 7, 1950, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a son of Paul D. and Marjorie Dempsey Applegarth. James was raised in Sewickley and graduated from Quaker Valley High School in 1968.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on January 10, 1972.

James, along with his wife and young family, moved to the Shenango Valley in 1983 to take a job at the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution, Mercer. He served as a corrections officer at the prison for 24 years, retiring in June of 2007.

James was of the Christian faith.

He was a member of the VFW, Post 6345 and the American Legion, Post 159, both Mercer. An outdoorsman, James enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting. He was an avid Pittsburgh Sports fan, particularly the Pittsburgh Steelers. James was a self-taught Civil War historian, Jeep enthusiast and a gun collector with a vast knowledge of gun history and their war-time purpose. He loved spending time with his family and adored his eight grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, the former Kathy A. Kleindienst, whom he married April 13, 1971; a daughter, Prudence Applegarth-Urey, Mercer; three sons, Mike Applegarth and his wife, Angie, Hermitage, Jason Applegarth and his wife, Bethany, Sharpsville and Matt Applegarth and his wife, Danielle, Corry, Pennsylvania; a sister, Lisa Powner and her husband, Bob, Sewickley, Pennsylvania; a brother, Jan Applegarth and his wife, Cathy, Ormand Beach, Florida and eight grandchildren, Jessica Kelecseny and her husband, Alex, Aiden and Haylee Urey, Jaelyn and Bryson Applegarth, Miah Applegarth, Lexi Phillips and Marley Blair. Also surviving are his “four-legged” grandchildren, Danner and Kimber.

James was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Cynthia Applegarth.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 2090 Mercer West Middlesex Rd, Mercer, Pennsylvania 16137.

In keeping with James’ wishes, all services will be private.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



