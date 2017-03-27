Jason Day wants to play Masters, depending on mother’s prognosis

BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer Published:
Jason Day, of Australia, watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Conway Farms Golf Club, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

AVONDALE, La. (AP) – PGA Tour star Jason Day says he expects to travel to Augusta, Georgia on Friday to start practicing for the Masters, but could pull still out of the season’s first major, depending on his mother’s prognosis following surgery for lung cancer last week.

Day, who spoke on Monday by video conference about the Zurich Classic in late April, says surgery was deemed successful, and now the family awaits results of tests to see if the cancer has spread to Dening Day’s lymph nodes.

Day says his mother has been urging him not to worry and focus on his golf, but the Australian, who sits third in the World Golf Rankings says that has been “really difficult” to do. Day says he is “obviously still nervous” with test results pending.

