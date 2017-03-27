Jean Elizabeth Miller Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Jean Elizabeth Miller, age 91, of Salem, died at 1:06 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017 at her home.

She was born July 29, 1925 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glenn and Ellen (Stratton) Windle.

Her husband, Fayson E. Miller whom she married August 25, 1943, preceded her in death October 16, 2010.

Survivors include a son, Brian Miller; five daughters, Cassie McCord, Nancy Parmellee, Alexa (Larry) Hrvatin, Bobbi (George) Christofaris and Lisa Miller; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Her obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



Order Flowers Here