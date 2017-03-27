Jury: Cleveland Indians not responsible for fan hurt by ball

Keith Rawlins, of Rochester, gets no money from his lawsuit against the team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A jury says the Cleveland Indians aren’t responsible for injuries to a New York man hit by a foul ball and blinded in one eye at a baseball game in July 2012.

Cleveland.com reports the decision late last week in a Cleveland-area county court means Keith Rawlins, of Rochester, gets no money from his lawsuit against the team.

The attorney representing the Indians, Todd Hicks, says he’s pleased with the decision. The team had argued the case could have wide-ranging implications for ballparks and teams around the nation.

Cleveland.com says Rawlins’ lawyers couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

He claimed he turned away from the field because he was distracted by stadium personnel forcing him to relocate for a postgame fireworks show. The team has said Rawlins moved voluntarily.

