PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kings Family Restaurants is closing several locations in western Pennsylvania.

It was announced Sunday that the Wexford, Bridgeville, Imperial, Harmarville, and Altoona restaurants would be shutting down at 7 p.m. that evening.

CBS affiliate KDKA reported that the company held meetings to inform the 130 employees affected by the decision. Many were floored by the announcement.

Twenty-five other area locations will be kept open.